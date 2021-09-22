Need a fall activity? Go apple picking in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Need a cool Instagram backdrop or looking to just naturally embrace the fall vibes in San Diego County? Well, apple picking season is here.

Popular among locals, apple picking typically starts in September and often ends in mid-October.

It’s also a healthy activity and food source, too. According to the California Foundation for Agriculture, eating a medium-sized apple provides 20% of the daily requirement for dietary fiber, 8% of the daily requirement for vitamin C and is a healthy source of potassium.

But where can you find and pick these fresh fruits? FOX 5 compiled a list of local apple orchards where you’ll be able to create lasting memories with family and friends:

Volcan Valley Apple Farm

1284 Julian Orchards Drive, Julian

Open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nestled between two wineries at Wynola Road and Julian Orchards Drive, Volcan Valley Apple Farm is a 10-acre orchard has seven varieties of apples. Well-behaved dogs on a leash are welcome.

Apple Starr Orchard

1020 Julian Orchard Drive, Julia

Open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last customer in the Orchard at 4:30 p.m.

With a balance between apples and pears, Apple Starr Orchard contains 1,000 trees, ranging in age from 20 to 70 years. The majority of trees have low branches that children can access.

Julian Farm & Orchard

4444 State Hwy 78, Julian/Wynola

Open Saturdays and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Go apple picking or pick raspberries and blackberries at Julian Farm & Orchard.

Peacefield Orchard

3803 Wynola Road, Julian

Open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Home to more than 200 thriving apple trees, Peacefield Orchard bears reds, goldens and Granny Smith. Thought to be the oldest apple tree in Julian, Granny Gravenstein lives on at Peacefield.

Apples and Art Orchards

1052 Julian Orchards Drive, Julian

Open daily for groups that pick 20 bags of apples or more, with two time slots a day — 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Apples and Art Orchards is a U-Pick apple orchard, where for $12 you can pick a “half peck of apples,” which is about 5 pounds. For groups of 20 or more bags picked, a tour of the orchard and your own free apple cider making and tasting experience will be provided. A deposit of $60 is required up front to hold the reservation two weeks before the date.