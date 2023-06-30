Authorities seized nearly 900,000 fentanyl pills earlier this week at the U.S.-Mexico border. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 900,000 fentanyl pills were seized Monday at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry’s cargo facility, authorities said.

The drug interception happened around 3:30 p.m. when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted a search of a white 2000 Ford cargo van driven by a 45-year-old Mexican national applying for entry into the U.S., according to CBP.

CBP officers inspecting the vehicle found a total of 12 packages containing around 858,000 blue fentanyl pills hidden inside of the porcelain sinks, per border officials.

“Narcotics traffickers will try new and innovative ways to smuggle dangerous drugs across our borders, but CBP officers are always on their toes,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. “Thanks to our officers’ experience, this interception prevented hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills from ever reaching our communities.”

Authorities confirmed the drugs weight at 189.15 pounds with an estimated street value of $2,574,000.

The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigation for further processing while CBP officers seized the shipment, cargo van and fentanyl pills, CBP said.