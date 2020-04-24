SDUSD to grade schoolwork submitted through distance learning

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Unified School District is returning to graded instruction beginning Monday.

For most of April, students received credit for work but it was not graded. Beginning Monday, graded work will resume. However, grade protection will still be in effect, which keeps students from receiving a grade lesser than the one they had when schools moved to online platforms.

School officials noted the importance of flexibility and grace during the undetermined length of time schools will have to operate through “Distance Learning” as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers will be tracking participation but they will not be tracking attendance.

“We are not replicating a whole school day online,” said SDEA President Kisha Borden. “There is an abundance of academic research that warns that too much time in front of computer screens is not good for kids, or anyone for that matter.”

The online structure will allow for families to schedule their students’ schoolwork in a way that makes the most sense for them.

The school district also said it has been working to make contact with all students to ensure they have the resources they need. To date, the district has passed out more than 47,000 Chromebooks and distributed over half a million meals.

“This year needs to count for our students,” said San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten. “This crisis can’t mean lost time for our students.”

Parents were encouraged to stay in contact with teachers to communicate whether their students are being overwhelmed or if more instructional resources are needed.