The logo for San Diego Gas & Electric, or SDG&E, which provides natural gas service to San Diego County.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – More than 4,500 SDG&E customers in Oceanside are without power Tuesday evening, according to the power utility’s outage map.

The outages began at about 8:45 p.m., the map shows. It is impacting customers in Oceanside as well as the San Luis Rey and Ocean Hills neighborhoods.

The company still is determining the cause of the outage.

Customers are estimated to have power returned by 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to SDG&E.

