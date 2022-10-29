SAN DIEGO – Voters don’t have to wait until Election Day to start voting. Dozens of centers around the county will be open starting Saturday for people who want to cast their ballots early.

Voters can take advantage of the 39 vote centers that will be open starting October 29. The centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then starting on Saturday, November 5, an additional 179 locations will open for a total of 218 vote centers. Voters can find a location closest to them by going to sdvote.com.

According to the County of San Diego, vote centers replace polling places and will provide more services. Voters can vote in-person or drop off a mail-in ballot, vote using an accessible ballot marking device, and can also receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages.

Voters also have the option of marking their ballots from home. The county wants voters to be sure to sign and date the return envelope, seal the completed ballot inside, and return it to one of the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes or vote centers. Ballots can also be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service as long as it’s postmarked by November 8.