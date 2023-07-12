TECATE, Calif. — Over 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine, worth nearly $4 million, was seized from a tractor trailer last Thursday at the Tecate Port of Entry, authorities said.

The seizure occurred around 9:07 a.m. when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers inspected a tractor trailer driven by a 46-year-old driver entering the United States from Mexico, border officials said.

During the search, law enforcement found a total of 138 packages of methamphetamine hidden within the roof of the vehicle, according to CBP. The estimated street value of the drugs totaled $3,994,298.

“Our officers are always ready to serve and protect our borders,” stated Rosa Hernandez, Port

Director for the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. “The collaborative efforts to achieve this common goal

are truly remarkable.”

The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further process while CBP officers seized the tractor, trailer and drugs.