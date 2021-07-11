Nearly 300 weapons exchanged for gift cards, skateboards in Vista

VISTA (CNS) – A total of 298 weapons were exchanged for gift cards or skateboards Sunday at a Guns For Gift Cards event conducted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The event was held at the Vista Court complex parking lot, 325 South Melrose Drive, according to sheriff’s officials.

Participants received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200 gift card for assault weapons. They could also exchange their unwanted weapons for a new skateboard. By the end of the event, about 20 skateboards were given out, officials said.

The weapons will be checked to see if they were involved in a crime. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted.

All remaining weapons will be destroyed, sheriff’s officials said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.