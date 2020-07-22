Nearly 300 pounds of products seized from illegal pot shop

EL CAJON, Calif. — Sheriff’s detectives seized nearly 300 pounds of marijuana products Tuesday from an illegally operating dispensary in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, authorities said.

Investigators served a search warrant shortly after 10 a.m. at the unlicensed dispensary on Olde Highway 80, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Detectives seized 292 pounds of marijuana, edibles and concentrated cannabis, along with more than $4,700 in cash, the department said.