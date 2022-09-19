SAN DIEGO — Nearly $150,000 in unreported currency was seized earlier this month during three separate incidents at the San Ysidro and Calexico ports of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.

The first two incidents took place at the Calexico port of entry on September 7, when CBP officers intercepted two separate alleged smuggling attempts during routine inspections, CBP said in a news release.

Both cases involved a man who border officials say did not declare any currency while attempting to cross into Mexico. Officers discovered one man with $45,988 in cash concealed under his clothing and the other with $53,105 taped to his leg, according to CBP.

The third incident happened on September 10 at the San Ysidro port of entry, where CBP officers discovered $49,600 in undeclared cash in the trunk of a man’s car. The money was discovered after a currency and firearm detector dog alerted officers to that area of the vehicle, CBP said.

There is no limit to how much currency someone can take out of the U.S., but any amount over $10,000 must be reported to CBP and a U.S. Treasury Department Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments must be completed, according to officials.

The money and vehicles were seized by officers in each incident and all three men were released from custody, CBP said.