MURRIETA, Calif. — More than $480,000 worth of narcotics was seized Friday from a single vehicle near the Newton-Azrak Border Patrol Station in Murrieta, authorities said.

The vehicle stop occurred around 11 a.m. when agents pulled over an SUV, driven by a 26-year-old man, just north of the Interstate 15 U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, U.S. Customs and Border Protection stated in a news release Tuesday.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle, finding 99 pounds of methamphetamine and 27 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $483,000 total, per border officials.

“Criminal organizations only focus on profit, regardless of the effect these dangerous drugs have on the community,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “Our Border Patrol agents remain vigilant, day and night, to intercept these poisons and the smugglers who transport them.”

The driver and drugs were turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Thus far in 2023, over 1,300 pounds of drugs have been seized, according to CBP.