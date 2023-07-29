A National City Police officer pulls a firearm out of the trunk of a car at a surrender event on Saturday, July 29. (KSWB/FOX 5)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Nearly 100 weapons were collected at an event hosted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that aims to make the community safer by getting unwanted guns off the streets.

The event, which was held at the South Bay Courthouse, was one of the three to four gift card buybacks held by the county agency each year alongside other local law enforcement partners, including San Diego Police, Chula Vista Police and the county District Attorney.

At the event, people drove up and popped their trunks to surrender their unwanted guns to deputies in exchange for gift cards of varying amounts. The event also offers gun owners free lock boxes and cable locks.

On Saturday, a total of 79 firearms — including handguns, rifles and assault-style weapons — were turned in by the public, SDSO announced in a release. 20 cable locks and 55 gun safety lock boxes were also handed out, according to the agency.

Those who turned in handguns, rifles or shotguns received a $100 gift card, SDSO said, while those who surrendered assault rifles and ghost guns were given $200 gift cards in exchange for their weapons.

This was the first weapon exchange event following the unfortunate incident in Fallbrook earlier this month where a 3-year-old accidentally shot and killed their 1-year-old sibling.

Deputies at the event said the incident is a reminder of what responsible gun ownership is and how people people need to think about the storage of the gun before they purchase.

“The days of storing a gun bedside, I think we have migrated beyond that,” SDSO Lieutenant Al Gathings said to FOX 5. “We have to think about peripheral safety. It’s not so much of the gun owner, but it’s about the folks around it, vulnerable communities.

“Our hearts go out to that family, we are praying for them, there are no specific prayers you can make that can deal with the agony that that family is going through, and we wish them well,” Gathings added.

While SDSO does not offer gun safety classes to the public, deputies suggest looking online at profit or non-profit companies that teach about gun safety and gun usage.

For those that missed the most recent exchange event, anyone looking to surrender a firearm can do so at any police station. However, people who turn in weapons at one of the stations will not receive a gift card.

FOX 5’s Danielle Dawson contributed to this report.