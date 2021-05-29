NCTD resumes coaster weekend service

The North County Transit District and regional transportation leaders celebrated the service roll out of five new Siemens locomotives and several renovated Coaster passenger cars at the Oceanside Transit Center Monday. Photo: NCTD

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The North County Transit District will resume its traditional Coaster summer schedule Saturday, which includes the restoration of weekend service — suspended since late March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more public places opening, NCTD is boosting its Coaster service to accommodate seasonal events and activities like “HOME*GROWN*FUN” presented by the San Diego County Fair and Padres games at Petco Park. The new schedule includes 22 trips Monday through Thursday, 26 trips on Friday, 12 trips on Saturday and eight trips on Sundays.

“We are pleased to increase Coaster service so that riders can use our services and enjoy their summer activities without having to worry about traffic or parking,” said Tony Kranz, NCTD board chair and Encinitas deputy mayor. “These additional trips will help the public get where they need and want to go more quickly and conveniently.”

The schedule also features a dedicated train for Padres fans — Coaster 699 — departing one hour after the conclusion of most baseball games or accompanying fireworks show with an absolute departure of midnight. Baseball fans can catch the train from the Santa Fe Depot train station.

Visit GoNCTD.com for more information.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.