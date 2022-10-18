A COASTER train is seen in route. (Photo: NCTD)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The gameday commute just got a little easier as additional COASTER train services have been added to give Padres fans more transit options, announced the North County Transit District.

With the home team kicking off the National League Championship Series at Petco Park Tuesday evening, high crowd capacities are expected in downtown.

With fans flocking to the stadium and to restaurants in the surrounding area to watch Game 1 and Game 2 this week, NCTD has advised San Diegans to avoid traffic congestion and pricey parking fees by choosing to take the COASTER.

NCTD released a Padres Playoff Schedule that reflects added train times to meet the high demand of travelers expected on game days.

(Schedule released by NCTD)

To avoid lines on the platform, NCTD encourages travelers to download the PRONTO app and purchase COASTER passes in advance.

All aboard Padres fans! It’s championship series week!