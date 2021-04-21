NCIS joins search to find missing Chula Vista mom

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Chula Vista police announced Wednesday that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service has joined in the search for missing mother Maya Millete.

The news comes after an announcement earlier this month that the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were also getting involved.

On Wednesday, Millete’s family held yet another search, this time in Anza-Borrego State Park.

Maricris and Richard Drouaillet, Millete’s sister and brother-in-law, say Millete loved to hit the trails in her Jeep. So when someone from the off-roading community called them with a tip this week, they listened.

“Just a random, good-hearted person that’s like, ‘I want to help you guys and this is what I did, I was driving by and smelled something,’” Richard Drouaillet said. “We are just checking it out … leaving no stone unturned. We’re trying everything. It’s probably nothing, but at least it’s not in the back of our heads.”

Maya went missing from the home she shared with her husband and three kids on January 7. Her credit cards and phone have gone unused and her car was left in the driveway.

Police also announced Wednesday they have written a total of 16 search warrants, including for the home of a relative of Millete, which was searched on April 1.