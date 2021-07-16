Navy to christen San Diego-built USNS John Lewis Saturday

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy will christen the USNS John Lewis in San Diego Saturday — honoring the late congressman and civil rights icon one year after his death.

The ceremony starts at 9 a.m. and will be attended by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a delegation of other members of congress. The christening will take place at General Dynamics NASSCO on East Harbor Drive, where the ship was constructed. You can livestream the ceremony on nassco.com.

The John Lewis is the first replenishment oiler ship — logistics vessels that keep others in their fleet replenished with fuel, lubricants, fresh water and other supplies — in its class.

The rest of the six ships in its class will also be named for civil rights leaders. They will each be built by NASSCO, which secured a $3.2 billion contract to construct the vessels.

The John Lewis is 546 feet long and will have a complement of about 100 civilian mariners.