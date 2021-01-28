Navy ship USS Comstock returns to homeport in San Diego

File – The amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock in the Pacific Ocean while returning to its homeport of San Diego in 2009. (Photo: U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jon Rasmussen/Released)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock returned to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego Thursday, following a deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet and U.S. 4th Fleet areas of operation.

“Our Comstock crew has demonstrated the utmost professionalism and flexibility conducting a range of diverse operations during this deployment,” said Cmdr. Kevin Culver, commanding officer of Comstock. “I am proud to be a part of this talented and resilient team.”

The Comstock has a typical complement of more than 400 sailors and officers. The 7th Fleet area of operations includes the western Pacific Ocean and eastern Indian Ocean. The 4th Fleet area of operations is the Pacific and Atlantic coasts of South and Central America.

USS Comstock, a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship, was the second Navy ship to be named for the Comstock Lode in Nevada and is assigned to Expeditionary Strike Group 3. As of 2014, the ship is part of the Makin Island amphibious ready group.