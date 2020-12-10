Navy searching for possible sailor who went overboard USS Theodore Roosevelt

SAN DIEGO – The Navy is searching for a possible sailor believed to have gone overboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt Thursday off the coast of Southern California.

Search and rescue procedures got underway after a lookout observed “what appeared to be a person in the water,” Navy officials said in news release. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier was deployed Monday from San Diego headed for an undisclosed location, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“Three search and rescue helicopters and a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat were launched in response, and one Sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster,” the Navy said.

Four vessels — USS Bunker Hill, USS Russell, USS Howard and USS Charleston — as well as Navy aircraft and the U.S. Coast Guard are participating in the search.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.