Navy medic in Miramar court in connection with corpsman’s death

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Navy corpsman charged in connection with the shooting death of a fellow Navy medic on a Twentynine Palms Marine Corps base appeared in an MCAS Miramar courtroom Thursday.

HM1 Ryan Dini, a 19-year-veteran, is facing charges stemming from the death of 30-year-old HM3 Michael Vincent De Leon, who was shot at an Aug. 16, 2019, house party at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. Dini is facing charges including dereliction of duty resulting in death, as well as drunk and disorderly conduct.

The Navy could not immediately be reached for comment regarding specific details of Dini’s case, or whether others might be facing charges.

De Leon’s father, Jose De Leon, told City News Service his son’s death was first called in as a suicide, but further investigation revealed the shooting happened differently than initially portrayed.

“Today’s hearing for HM1 Ryan Dini begins a long process of hearings and trials,” De Leon said in a statement shared with City News Service.

De Leon and his wife, Sandra, drove from Texas to attend Thursday’s hearing at Miramar, where another hearing is expected in the coming weeks to determine whether Dini will face a court martial.