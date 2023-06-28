CORONADO, Calif. — The Navy wants to hear the public’s concerns and thoughts on the environmental impact of having three aircraft carriers docked simultaneously in North Island for for more days out of the year.

The Navy is holding a series of meetings to address potential issues.

“We live right along the main corridor into Coronado, off the bridge, and we’re a little concerned it’s going to increase the traffic,” Coronado resident Barry Bruins said.

The Navy will analyze the impact of Nimitz-class aircraft carriers being in port for an average of 180 days out of the year.

“I’m sympathetic to Navy but having lived here since 1998 on 1st Street, the issue is the traffic from the base makes our street for four to six hours a day not useable by residents,” Coronado resident Lucy Howell said.

This is one of three meetings the Navy is holding to hear from residents about how the changes could impact traffic, socioeconomics, environmental justice and air quality.

It is also evaluating upgrading electricity infrastructure to support the carriers that could extend off base onto 1st Street.

“We would like to see them do some kind of mitigation to where, possibly, the idea of having personnel park on the San Diego side and having buses run them in or maybe construct their own bridge into the base,” Bruins said.

The Navy says it will present its findings in a draft to the public by summer of 2024.

“We very much value their input, what we find out in these meetings,” said U.S. Navy Installations & Environmental Public Affairs Officer for U.S. Fleet Forces Command Ted Brown. “All of that we will consider as we prepare this draft document.”

You still have time to have your voice heard on these issues by submitting your comments here. The Navy is holding another similar meeting in Imperial Beach on Thursday.