SAN DIEGO — Four Navy jets with connections to San Diego will fly over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. at Super Bowl LVII.

The flyover formation, which will occur during the national anthem performance on Feb. 12, will feature jets from squadrons that recently served as part of the air wing of the San Diego-based carrier USS Carl Vinson, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The formation will include two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, an F-35C Lightning II from the “Argonauts” of VFA-147 and an EA-18G Growler from the “Vikings” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, the U.S. Navy said Sunday in a news release. Two of the aircrafts, F/A-18F and F-35, are based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore, Calif. while EA-18G is based at NAS Whidbey Island, Wash.

The squadrons will stage and depart from Luke Air Force Base, which is about 7 miles west of the stadium.

The flyover also recognizes 50 years of women flying in the Navy that began in 1973 when the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola, Fla., according to officials. Now, women aviators serve and operate in every level of naval aviation.

“It’s not a feeling I can even put into words,” said Lt. Katie Martinez, a naval flight officer assigned to F/A-18F. “It doesn’t get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval Aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The big game is set to start at 3:30 p.m. PT.