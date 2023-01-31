SAN DIEGO — Four Navy jets from San Diego will fly over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. at Super Bowl LVII.

The U.S. Navy on Sunday announced the flyover formation, which will occur during the national anthem performance on Feb. 12, features squadrons that served for the San Diego-based carrier USS Carl Vinson: two F/A-18F Super Hornets, an F-35C Lightning II and an EA-18G Growler. Two of the aircrafts, F/A-18F and F-35, are based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore, Calif. while EA-18G is based at NAS Whidbey Island, Wash.

The flyover also recognizes 50 years of women flying in the Navy that began in 1973 when the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola, Fla., according to officials. Now, women aviators serve and operate in every level of naval aviation.

“It’s not a feeling I can even put into words,” said Lt. Katie Martinez, a naval flight officer assigned to F/A-18F. “It doesn’t get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow Naval Aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The big game is set to start at 3:30 p.m. PT.