Navy investigating after Black sailor finds ‘noose’ aboard USS Lake Champlain

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) transits San Diego Bay while departing for a regularly scheduled deployment Jan. 4, 2018. Lake Champlain is deploying to the Western Pacific as part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Melissa K. Russell)

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Navy officials are investigating reports that a Black sailor found a noose last week aboard the USS Lake Champlain.

The sailor reportedly found the noose in his assigned bed area on Jan. 26, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, citing an official not authorized to comment on the investigation. A Navy Surface Forces Pacific spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that “an object resembling a noose” was found in a berthing area of the guided missile cruiser, which is based at Naval Base San Diego.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman said in a statement.

“The Navy takes all allegations of Sailor misconduct and racial discrimination seriously,” Schwegman said. “Due to the ongoing investigation, we will not provide further comment.”

According to the Union-Tribune, an unidentified sailor was determined by officials to be the suspect in the incident, reportedly telling investigators it was left there “as a joke.”

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday, the paper reported.