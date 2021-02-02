Navy investigating after Black sailor finds ‘noose’ aboard USS Lake Champlain

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Navy officials are investigating reports that a Black sailor found a noose last week aboard the USS Lake Champlain.
The sailor reportedly found the noose in his assigned bed area on Jan. 26, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, citing an official not authorized to comment on the investigation. A Navy Surface Forces Pacific spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that “an object resembling a noose” was found in a berthing area of the guided missile cruiser, which is based at Naval Base San Diego.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman said in a statement.
“The Navy takes all allegations of Sailor misconduct and racial discrimination seriously,” Schwegman said. “Due to the ongoing investigation, we will not provide further comment.”
According to the Union-Tribune, an unidentified sailor was determined by officials to be the suspect in the incident, reportedly telling investigators it was left there “as a joke.”
No charges have been filed as of Tuesday, the paper reported.