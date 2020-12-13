Navy identifies sailor missing from San Diego-based carrier

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy has identified a sailor who is presumed dead after he was believed to have gone overboard the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The Navy started searching for Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Ethan Garrett Goolsby on Dec. 10. A lookout observed what appeared to be a person in the water and a sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide muster, the Navy said.

Teams searched more than 607 square nautical miles for over 55 hours by air and sea before the Navy called off the search for Goolsby at sundown Saturday.

Family members told the Navy Times that the 20-year-old was from San Antonio. The Navy identified him Sunday as a Texas native who reported to the San Diego-based aircraft carrier in July following training as an aviation ordnanceman in Pensacola, Fla. He was promoted to his current rank Sept. 16 and reported to Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Ill. on Nov. 18, 2019.

The Navy said in a statement Sunday that the incident is still under investigation.