KSWB — A Navy helicopter was pulled from San Diego Bay Saturday afternoon after a crash during a training exercise Thursday evening. All crew members involved survived and have since been released from the hospital.

The MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter was pulled from San Diego Bay at noon Saturday after the Helicopter Maritime Strike squadron (HSM) 41 crashed into the water near the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Navy spokesperson Commander Beth Teach told FOX 5.

The effort to salvage the helicopter lasted nearly 10 hours. The Navy Region Southwest, Naval Facilities Engineering Command and contracted support, along with a mobile diving and salvage company assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) THREE, worked to lift the helicopter from 15 feet of water Saturday morning.

The crew was conducting day-into-night search and rescue training when the helicopter went into the water.

All six crew members on board survived and have all been released from the hospital as of Friday night, Teach confirmed. No severe injuries were reported among the crew, which consisted of two pilots and four aircrew.

After the helicopter was removed from the Bay, it was taken to the Naval Base Coronado by barge and offloaded onto the pier. The Navy previously told us the body of the aircraft remains intact, the rotor blade created minimal debris, and no fuel leaks were observed.

“I am immensely proud of the teamwork and determination shown by our Sailors and civilians throughout the recovery,” said Capt. Newt McKissick, commanding officer of Naval Base Coronado. “Most importantly, I am grateful the crew is safe, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who swiftly and effectively accomplished this significant task.”

According to the Navy, the HSM-41 is a Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) that trains the Navy’s newest Naval Aviators and Naval Aircrewmen to fly and fight the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter.