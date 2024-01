SAN DIEGO — A Navy helicopter on Thursday crashed into the San Diego Bay, a military official said.

Commander Beth Teach, a Navy spokesperson for Naval Air Force Pacific Fleet, told FOX 5 the helicopter entered the bay just before 7 p.m. near the inside of the San Diego–Coronado Bridge.

It is unknown how many people were aboard the helicopter at this time.

The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.