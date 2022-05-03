SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Navy has completed their investigation of a helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego that resulted in the death of five members of the aircrew, Navy officials announced Tuesday.

On August 31, 2021 an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter from the San Diego-based USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) fell into to the sea in the Eastern Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego shortly after landing aboard the ship.

On April 18, the Navy completed their command investigation of the incident. The investigation found that there was no evidence that the crash was caused by a pilot or aircrew error, Commander Zach Harrell said in a news release.

The crash was caused by an in-flight failure of a damper hose, resulting in a total loss of the main rotor damping, causing severe vibrations when the aircraft was touching down on deck, the investigation found.

The fallen service members were identified as:

A redacted version of the investigation findings can be found on the U.S. Pacific Fleet on-line FOIA Reading Room: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/FOIA-Reading-Room/#release-181321