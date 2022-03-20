SAN DIEGO – Officials with the United States Navy are celebrating an important anniversary for one aircraft carrier currently aboard the U.S.S. Midway.

March 20 marks the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Navy commissioning of the USS Langley- the first aircraft carrier for the United States.

“Within two decades, the aircraft carrier went from being an experimental curiosity to supplanting the battleship as the foundation of U.S. naval task forces,” said David Koontz, director of marketing for the USS Midway Museum. “World War II demonstrated the superior capabilities of the aircraft carrier.”

The aircraft was vital during the famous Battle of Midway where the USS Langley, along with other aircraft, successfully sunk four of Japan’s fleet carriers, marking a turning point for the war.

On Sunday, Navy officials celebrated the accomplished plane’s 100th anniversary with celebrations including a model-replica cake of Navy aircrafts aboard the USS Midway, as well as free centennial challenge coins to families and groups who came to the event.