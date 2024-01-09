SAN DIEGO — The Navy announced Tuesday it has partnered with a company to revitalize the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). Its Old Town campus is situated between Pacific Highway and Interstate 5 in Midway.

“These facilities were built in 1941 to build the B-24 bomber,” Geisen said, noting that they were not designed for the high-tech cyber missions that NAVWAR does for the Navy now.

The Navy selected Manchester Financial Group/Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate (Manchester/Edgemoor) as the potential developer.

Now, they will enter into exclusive negotiations, which will take about 18 months to a couple of years to complete.

“During those times we will develop the ideas and the concepts. We will work with the city, the community, the state and the federal government on the financing, the layout, the design, the permitting, the entitlements for the property,” Geisen added. “Once we have a good plan, we will really be able to articulate what’s going to be here.”

Manchester/Edgemoor released a conceptual idea and rendering of what the new NAVWAR facility could look like.

The exact details of what the redevelopment will look like are still being figured out, but the concept ideas so far will likely include a new NAVWAR mission facility, housing and commercial development spanning the 70.3-acre lot.

“The Navy is on the first floor of those 70 acres. If we can get compressed into a more modern facility, we can make available a good portion of that land for housing and other development,” said Greg Geisen, NAVWAR Project Manager for the Revitalization of the Old Town Campus.

The Navy announced in the fall of 2022 it would be moving forward with this project, and would choose a developer to partner with by the end of 2024.

Choosing a developer to partner with is just one step in the lengthy process. Now, the Navy plans to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement. There is no timeline for a groundbreaking yet.