SAN DIEGO — Officials with Naval Base San Diego say a gate onto base is closed and traffic could be affected in the area as they respond to a series of water main breaks.

Base officials said on Twitter that Gate 7 is closed as they respond to flooding caused by an undisclosed number of water main breaks. The response could affect traffic on base and on Harbor Drive, officials said.

NOTICE: Naval Base San Diego is responding to flooding caused by a series of water main breaks that could impact traffic on base and on Harbor Drive. Gate 7 is closed until further notice. Please avoid flooded areas while transiting the base. — Naval Base San Diego (@NavBaseSD) June 23, 2021

They asked drivers on base to avoid flooded areas.

