SAN DIEGO – NATO Allied Land Commander Lt. General Roger L. Cloutier Jr. was the keynote speaker at San Diego State University’s 2022 ROTC commissioning ceremony Saturday afternoon.

Cloutier spoke to 16 cadets, now Army officers, who graduated from the SDSU Aztec Army ROTC Program.

The Aztec Battalion was where Lt. General Cloutier was commissioned nearly three decades ago.

“It’s an obligation that I received to my commissioning more than 30 years ago and it’s an obligation that I pass on to you today,” said Lt. General Cloutier.

Lt. General Cloutier says San Diego is very meaningful to him because it’s where he met his life partner.

“I met my future wife here – she was a cadet, actually proposed to her right over there at Seaport Village, so a lot of really good memories, not only personally, but of working with other cadets,” said Cloutier.

The Army officers from the Aztec Battalion will be going to leadership training in different parts of the country for their specific jobs.

“You might be feeling uneasy and that you don’t know enough – to be entrusted to take on this incredible responsibility of serving as an army officer but you do know enough, you worked hard and you are head and shoulders above your peers,” said LTC Michelle Parlette, professor of military science for the SDSU Aztec Army ROTC Program.

The officers took the oath of office and were pinned by their loved ones.