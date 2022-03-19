SAN DIEGO – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on people around the world to help join the fight against the Russian invasion.

Since that plea, more than 16,000 foreigners have joined to help fight, including a native San Diegan, now going for a second time.

“I went to the Ukrainian embassy, I told them who I am, what my experience is,” Brian Bentley said. “They said ‘okay – you leave in 3 days.'”

Bentley, who now lives in Isreal, has military experience with the Israeli Paratroopers Brigade.

The San Diego man joined the Foreigners Legion and then connected with the Israeli Special forces to evacuate 70 Jews across the border.

Bentley returned back to Israel with one goal in mind: to return, this time better equipped.

“I came back to take care of some things and now I’m raising money for equipment to be over there until the war is over,” Bentley said.

Bentley is hoping to raise $20,000 to help him buy equipment, so far only has raised $1,800.

“Body armor, communications gear, satellite phones, medical equipment,” Bentley said.

The California-native says he is not going alone to fight in this war- his childhood best friend from San Diego, a United States Marine Corps veteran, will be going too.

“If we are going to be in a war that is this deadly, we need to prolong any chance of death for as long as we can,” Bentley said.

Bentley says the Ukrainian people need help fighting but also need help in other ways, “If someone is thinking or contemplating whether or not they want to go – or they think that the only thing they can do is go in the frontlines and just fight and die there is a lot of other options out there.”

To help support Brian Bentley on his trip to Ukraine you can go to his Fundly Page.