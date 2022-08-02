CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The family of the married San Diego Police Department detectives killed in a wrong-way crash were honored Tuesday at National Night Out.

The event brought out huge crowds in the South Bay for a day to fight crime by building positive relationships between officers and the community. Neighbors got a chance to interact with first responders to help build trust in the community.

“At first, I thought cops were like mean and they wouldn’t talk to you that much, but after I met them, I realized how they actually talk and they actually tell you about like cool things about their job,” sixth-grader Brandon Parra said.

This year, National Night Out honored fallen SDPD Detective Jamie Huntley-Park.

“Just to honor her memory, the person that she was if you knew her. It’s a huge loss. A huge loss to the community. It was very special to see everyone paying attention and paying their respects,” said Carlos Edington of SDPD.

She was assigned to SDPD’s Southern Division and was part of the National Night Out. She and her fellow detective husband Ryan Park were killed in a wrong-way crash last year.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and others recognized her father during the ceremony with plaques and certificates in honor of her service.

At the event, officers and organizers gave out free groceries, school supplies and raffle prizes.