Local businesses impacted by national coin shortage

EL CAJON, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic has sent people scrambling for toilet paper and hand sanitizer, but perhaps one of the more unexpected side effects of the past few months has been the recent shortage of coins nationwide.

The staff at Super Wash ‘n Dry Laundromat in El Cajon has had to keep coins in the back room because people who weren’t customers were coming to cash in.

“Coin machines aren’t open. You have to ask an employee to get you your quarters,” said El Cajon resident Victoria Riggs.

Experts say the slowdown on spending dating back to March has actually started to pick up, with retail sales increasing in both May and June. However, it’s the way people are being sometimes required to pay that is contributing to the absence of coins.

“The big thing that we’re seeing right now is there’s no circulation of money, which I think having a big impact on the amount of coins in circulation,” said Chase Wilsey, VP of Wilsey Asset Management. “People are scared of the disease. They don’t really want to exchange the cash and coins. They’d rather use the contactless payments and they’re doing a lot more online shopping as well.”

The U.S. Mint slowed production of coins earlier this year to keep employees safe, but officials say the majority of coins are likely laying around peoples’ homes or tied up in businesses that have yet to reopen amid the pandemic.

“It appears about 83% of coin circulation comes from those coins that are already in the economy, so to actually return to a more normalized level we’re going to have to see people go out and shop and use cash, use the coins,” Wilsey said.

For the time being, a lot of businesses request exact change or ask for a card or mobile option.

Just last week, the Federal Reserve also launched a task force to help fix the problem.