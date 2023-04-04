NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – National City City Council made a long-awaited decision Tuesday night, to reverse a ban on cruising that has been in place since 1992.

Community members celebrated the decision.

“Monumental! We’ve been fighting so hard for this,” Cyndi Sanchez said.

Jovita Arellano with the United Lowrider Coalition said, “ just knowing that we are going to be able to cruise and we are not doing anything against the law.”

The popular pastime has been prohibited for more than three decades. In the early 90s, city leaders approved the ban in an attempt to address crime and traffic.

“That’s in the past. We are all grown up. It’s a family thing now, it’s not a clique thing anymore,” Bernando Silva said.

People in the community said the decades-old decision caused the culture of the city to suffer as a result.

“We want this for our kids. This is a culture. This is a tradition,” Santanera Perez said.

It was a unanimous decision from city council to once again allow cruising on the streets of National City.

Assemblymember David Alvarez also made an appearance at the council meeting to talk about AB 436, inspired by National City, to make cruising legal across the state of California.

“Cruising is not a crime. This bill will allow for the historical legacies of cruising to continue for many generations to come,” Alvarez said.

Councilmembers also voted unanimously to send a letter of support for AB 436. The ban on cruising in National City will officially be lifted 30 days after the second reading of the ordinance, which should take place in about two weeks.