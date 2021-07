NATIONAL CITY (CNS) – The National City Police Department warned the public Tuesday about a donation scam that surfaced this week.

On Monday, the agency got a call from a person who reported getting a text message seeking a monetary contribution that supposedly would help fund the NCPD, officials said.

“We will never call to solicit money/gift cards,” the department tweeted, urging anyone receiving such a solicitation to report it to police.

