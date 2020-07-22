National City police seek tips in hit-and-run that killed skateboarder

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) – Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a motorist involved in a hit-and-run that killed a skateboarder two weeks ago on a South Bay street.

Victor Morales, 28, died after being struck from behind by a four-door sedan July 10 in the 500 block of Palm Avenue in National City. (National City Police Dept.)

Victor Morales, 28, was riding his skateboard in the 500 block of Palm Avenue in National City when a four-door sedan struck him from behind at high speed at about 12:30 a.m. July 10.

The motorist fled, leaving Morales — who was in the company of several companions, including his girlfriend — mortally injured in the roadway, police said. Medics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A surveillance camera captured images of the vehicle that struck the victim, believed to have been a silver 1999-to-2002-model Toyota Echo.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators track down the involved driver was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.