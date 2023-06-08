NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The National City Police Department wants the community’s help in solving a double homicide from 2022 and a double attempted homicide from earlier this year.

Authorities believe there may be additional witnesses who may have information about these investigations and are asking them to come forward.

On October 28 around 11:35 p.m., 18-year-old Edwin Barrera and 16-year-old Gillian Aguilera were struck by gunfire in the 1800 block of E. 17th Street after attending a Halloween party at a nearby residence. Aguilera and Barrera were rushed to a local trauma center by ambulance, but later died from their injuries.

“My life has been pretty much destroyed,” said Diana Del Valle, Aguilera’s mom. “There’s really no words to express what my family, what I’m going through.”

At a news conference Thursday, National City Police Captain Derek Aydelotte said they believe there are additional witnesses.

“When this shooting happened, there were dozens and dozens of people that witnessed it,” Aydelotte said. “What we need is for people to come forward now.”

National City police are also asking for the community’s help to solve an attempted double homicide from February. Twenty-year-old Michael Porter and 17-year old Ismael “Davy” Astorga were struck by gunfire in the 2500 block of E. Plaza Boulevard as they walked to a nearby restaurant.

“A car containing the suspect showed up, one of the passengers of the vehicle exited and shot our two victims in the head,” Aydelotte said. “They were both rushed to a local trauma center by ambulance and survived life-threatening injuries.”

The suspects’ vehicle was caught on camera and witnesses descripted the shooter as a white or Hispanic male approximately 18 years old, 5’6″ or 5’7″, about 135 pounds with dark hair.

“We need any information you might have from what happened that so my daughter can have justice.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the National City Police Department at 619-336-4457 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in either of these case. Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.