NATIONAL CITY (CNS) – The National City Police Department Saturday asked the public’s help in locating an at-risk woman.

Martha Carter, 77, was last seen at 1903 Harding Ave. at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 89 pounds and was last seen wearing a white knit cap, turquoise sweater, gray pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information about the location of Carter was asked to call 911 or contact the National City Police Department at 619-336-4411.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.