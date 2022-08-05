UPDATE: The child has been found.

SAN DIEGO – An endangered missing advisory was issued Friday afternoon on behalf of National City police for a missing six-year-old, authorities said.

Six-year-old Skye Delarosa is believed to have been taken by her non-custodial mother, 27-year-old Bree Sowder Crowell, and was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, according to a flyer posted by the California Highway Patrol.

Crowell drives a 2006 Porshe Cayenne with the California license plate number 5TRU307.

Skye is described as three foot eight, approximately 60 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Crowell is six foot one inch, 265 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information on Skye and Crowell’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.