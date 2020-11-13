National City mayor joins COVID-19 vaccine trial

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The mayor of National City is participating in a COVID-19 clinical trial in an effort to ease concerns about vaccines.

Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis got a shot Friday as part of the UC San Diego Health COVID-19 Vaccine Trial.

“COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives and I want to demonstrate that I trust the science,” she said. “In this phase-three vaccine trial, I willingly participate as a Latina, mom, wife, daughter, cancer survivor and proud leader from a working-class community that has been disproportionately impacted by this contagious virus. I will be part of the solution.”

Sotelo-Solis was approved to participate in the trial after a thorough vetting process. She joined 2,000 San Diego community members who have volunteered for the nationwide Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Her office said she will donate her participant compensation to the National City holiday gift and food drive for those impacted by COVID-19.