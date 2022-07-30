SAN DIEGO – After an unsuccessful pilot program to bring back cruising in National City earlier this year, the low rider community came together to show off their cars for a good cause.

Groupe Car Club hosted a car show in National City Saturday morning with over a hundred low riders in the lot.

“Obviously we can’t cruise, but this is what we do and this is how people can see, you know – people call it art, it’s just our style,” said Henry Samaniego, president of Groupe Car Club.

The car show was a reunion between friends and also a fundraiser for the Heartland Youth, a program for second chances.

“Dropouts, people that come out of juvenile hall, possibly even jail,” said Samaniego of the people helped by the program.

“We are a really tight-knit family – so if something happens, we support each other – every car club supports each other,” said Samaniego.

President of the Crowd Car Club, Michael Ochoa, says he hopes National City will one day lift the ban on cruising.

“I just want to show off my artwork, that is my passion and what I worked hard for,” said Ochoa.

In the meantime, Ochoa says he drives around other areas in San Diego with his family. A passion of his and his father who recently passed away.

“I don’t want to say nothing bad about council or the mayor or anything like that – hopefully they will go ahead and open it up and give us a chance,” said Ochoa.