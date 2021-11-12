300 COVID vaccines available Friday for National City students ages 5-11

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Up to 300 students ages 5-11 are getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in National City on Friday.

A vaccination clinic begins at 3:30 p.m. at Central Elementary School, where 10 students got the shot before heading to class Friday morning. Three were children of National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, who got emotional watching her girls get the vaccine.

“This is amazing to see. The kids that have struggled, a full year virtually taught to missing their friends, not having family get-togethers. And now they’re saying, ‘Give me the vaccine, I want to fight. I want to be part of the solution,” Sotelo-Solis said. “Definitely feeling the emotion and my girls are just so happy and so proud to be able to take that next step.”

Public officials said this week that 7,000 children ages 5-11 have already received their first dose of the vaccine.

Friday’s vaccinations are part of a partnership between National City, the National School District and local healthcare groups to get students 5 and older vaccinated. The effort guarantees 4,000 students can receive the shot if they choose.

Next week, vaccines will be available before and after school at all 10 elementary schools in the district. The shots are available on a first come, first served basis and a parent or guardian needs to be with their child, officials said.