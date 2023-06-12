NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A heated debate is brewing over the city’s spending in National City. Some councilmembers are proposing to receive a $100,000 annual budget, something that’s never been done in National City.

“We as council, I’m asking all of you in the public, I’m telling you, I need help,” Councilmember Marcus Bush said.

The proposed $100,000 district budget for each of the four councilmembers would be used for things like staff, events, training and travel. However formal guidelines for spending have yet to be set.

“Some of us were elected citywide, some of us were elected for a particular district,” Councilmember Jose Rodriguez said.

It’s for that reason Vice Mayor Luz Molina raised concern over the ability for two councilmembers to potentially spend the money citywide, while the other two would be limited to their district.

“I would like to consider putting aside this call for a district budget until we are fully districted,” Molina said.

Councilmembers Bush, Rodriguez and Ditas Yamane were unified in pushing for the budget.

“We are not cutting off anything, we are enhancing services,” Yamane said.

“The city of Chula Vista, they do have district budgets. The city of San Diego has district budgets. What we’re proposing is smaller, is to scale, and our residents deserve good representation,” Bush said.

Councilmembers in National City are part time and historically have not received an annual budget. They share one assistant.

Mayor Ron Morrison holds the only full-time position on council and receives an annual budget of $131,000. The budget covers an executive assistant salary and benefits, events like state of the city, travel and other expenses. Councilmembers votes to reduce Morrison’s budget to $115,00 in the next budget.

“I’m getting close to the end of my political career. We have got to look at what we’re leaving for the legacy in front of us. This looks like a whole lot of let’s serve ourselves, instead of let’s serve the community,” Morrison said.

A majority three councilmembers may have voted to get their own $100,000 budgets, but that is just one proposal in the entire citywide budget. The city budget will be voted on at next week’s National City council meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.