NATIONAL CITY — The United Lowrider Coalition is celebrating the passing of Assembly Bill 436, which lifts restrictions on lowrider cruising statewide.

The coalition kicked off the bill’s passage with a picnic in National City, showing off their classic lowriders.

National City banned cruising in the early 90s citing concerns of violence and crime.

However, they reversed course back in April. After a lot of back and forth between the coalition and city leaders, the city voted to lift the ban.

The president of the coalition told FOX 5 she’s been working for months with assembly member David Alvarez on getting the bill to Gov. Newsom’s desk.

She mentioned she grew up cruising in National City and that she’s excited for the rest of the state to experience cruising legally.

“That’s awesome we were able to accomplish that, and with the support of David Alvarez authoring this bill — cruising is not a crime. That is phenomenal,” said Jovita Arellano, president, United Lowrider Coalition.

“Cruising in our lowrider is just like we are free. We are out in the open, it’s our lifestyle, it’s part of us, it’s engrained in us,” said Arellano.

The bill goes into effect January 1, 2024.