NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Debate over the budget in National City continued Tuesday evening, as councilmembers approved the 2024 fiscal year budget in a 3-2 vote. The point of contention centered around additional funds for councilmembers.

Councilmembers Marcus Bush, Jose Rodriguez and Ditas Yamane were unified in pushing for individual district budgets of $100,000 per councilmember, a debate that was heated at times.

Mayor Ron Morrison and Vice Mayor Luz Molina both pushed back against that idea during previous budget workshops leading up to Tuesday’s council meeting.

The council meeting brought continued debate and discussion, including from public speakers.

“They’re asking for a budget and I don’t even know what the budget is for. I don’t think we need it,” said Liliana Armenta.

“Do it fair, do it by the amount of time you actually put in here. Giving yourselves $100,000 arbitrarily without considering how much work you actually put in,” commented Ed Nieto, disagreeing with the idea.

The $100,000 district budgets for each of the four councilmembers would be used for things like staff, events, training and travel.

Councilmembers in National City are part-time and historically have not received an annual budget. They share one assistant.

Mayor Morrison holds the only full-time position on council and receives an annual budget of $131,00, which will be cut down to $115,00 next year.

A surplus is anticipated in the city budget over the next five years, something Councilmember Rodriguez pointed to in justifying the ability to provide the district budgets.

Other new items being highlighted in the budget include adding four staff members to the police department, three firefighters, after school programming and tree trimming.

Next steps regarding the district budget will be to work with city manager and finance to identify needs for staffing and project as well as working with the city attorney to draft a new policy for spending district budget money.