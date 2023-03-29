SAN DIEGO — Nathan Fletcher is resigning from his role as San Diego County Board of Supervisor for the 4th District, he said Wednesday on his social media account.

The announcement comes amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Fletcher.

“The strain on my wife and family over this past week has been immense and unbearable. A combination of my personal mistakes plus false accusations has created a burden that my family shouldn’t have to bear. I will be resigning from the Board of Supervisors, effective at the end of my medical leave,” Fletcher said.

In his Twitter post, Fletcher mentions about focusing “solely on getting healthy and being a good husband, father and friend.”

“I am grateful to my constituents for the honor of serving you, my incredible team who worked tirelessly to make a real difference, and our county workers who put it all on the line for those most in need everyday. I am proud of what we accomplished together. My decision today is solely based on what is best for my family,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher’s wife, former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, responded to her husband’s plan to resign.

“I love my husband. He has acknowledged his mistakes & I believe his name will be cleared of false accusations. Still, I asked him to resign to lessen the strain on our family. I’m relieved he is finally getting treatment he needs. Thank you to everyone who has reached out today,” Gonzalez tweeted.

Two members of Fletcher’s staff also resigned Wednesday, an official with his camp confirmed to FOX 5.

Check back for updates on this developing story.