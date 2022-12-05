SAN DIEGO — NASA’s Orion spacecraft is set to splash down off the coast of San Diego in less than a week. This, after a close flyby over the moon Monday morning as its Artemis-I mission reaches its final leg.

According to NASA representatives, the spacecraft should land off the coast of San Diego Sunday, Dec. 11 at around 9:50 a.m. It’s a landing with significant ties, not only commemorating 50 years since the historic Apollo 17 landing on the moon, but should also set the stage in sending the first woman and person of color to the moon.

We’re trying to send the first woman and person of color to the moon. This is the Artemis-I mission which is an uncrewed mission, it will prove all the systems that need to be proven in order to fly people safely. Melissa Jones, NASA Recovery Director

The flight is also testing just how far NASA technology can go, with the hope of traveling to the moon and beyond.

“It’s important we’re going to the moon because we’re proving our technology can get even farther into portions of space like Mars,” Jones explained.

NASA isn’t alone in this mission. It’s been a collaborative effort with San Diego-centric ties, working closely with San Diego-based naval crews as sailors prepare to recover any debris following the landing.

“We also use helicopters from North Island….and we use divers from Coronado. I’m very excited. I’ve been working on this for about six years, this team, the team that I’m leading that NASA team and the Navy team. We’re all very excited to all take this step-in history and play our role in this historic mission,” Jones told FOX 5.

According to NASA Representatives, there’s a slight chance spectators can catch a glimpse of the landing with a naked eye once the parachutes appear to slow down the capsule. The landing will occur just about 56 nautical miles out to sea.

Meanwhile, San Diegans are set to lock their eyes to the sky. Sunday morning, the San Diego Air and Space Museum will once again congregate onlookers to marvel over the mission’s local ties, significance and role in space history.



“It’s important for us to share the wonder of the exploration of the moon and the education that this is offering the opportunity for the next generation,” said David Neville, the marketing and communications director with the museum.

The watch party will last from around 9 a.m. through 11 a.m. Viewers who arrive at 9 a.m. can get in for free. If you arrive at 10, you will have to pay normal admission. For pricing inquiries, visit their website here.

“The spacecraft was built largely in Southern California. It’s the first time the us has been back to the moon with an uncrewed vehicle, but a vehicle that will eventually have astronauts on it in 50 years,” Neville said