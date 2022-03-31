SAN DIEGO – A decorated NASA astronaut and UC San Diego alumna is set to give this year’s commencement speech.

Jessica Meir is slated to deliver her address to the newest crop of UCSD graduates June 11 at the university’s RIMAC Field. Meir, who was part of the first all-woman team of spacewalkers, earned a doctorate in marine biology in 2009 from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

In the announcement of her selection, the university notes Meir, 44, is “a shining example of how these strengths and the Triton spirit can propel you to infinite heights and world-renowned impact.”

“UC San Diego alumna Jessica Meir entered history as a scientist, an astronaut and as an ambassador of peace and goodwill for all of humanity,” UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla said in a statement. “Her fearless exploration and collaborative research with scientists and astronauts from around the globe exemplify the spirit of UC San Diego.

“Our graduates are looking forward to learning about her adventures—from the sea to space—and hearing her words of wisdom.”

A Maine native, Meir was selected by NASA in 2013 and previously worked for Lockheed Martin’s Human Research Facility, her NASA biography shows. She worked as a flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 61 and 62, contributing to experiments related to biology, Earth science, human research and technology development.

In total, Meir spent 205 days in space and did 3,280 orbits of Earth, traveling some 86.9 million miles, the federal agency said. For her efforts, she and fellow astronaut Christina Koch were among Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020.

Member of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS) US astronaut Jessica Meir has her spacesuit tested before boarding a Soyuz rocket to the ISS, at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on September 25, 2019. (Photo by Vyacheslav OSELEDKO / AFP) (Photo credit should read VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP via Getty Images)

“I believe that Koch and Meir, by their sheer skill and execution, shift us closer to a template based on intelligence, agility, capability, integrity, courage and excellence,” famed NASA astronaut Mae Jemison wrote in her Time essay.

Meir also is a candidate to walk on the moon in 2024 for NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration program.

She’s one of two UCSD alums named in the Artemis program along with California native Kate Rubins. They’re part of a celebrated legacy of Tritons with NASA, including astronaut Megan McArthur, astronaut candidate Deniz Burnham and the late Sally Ride, who was the first American woman in space.