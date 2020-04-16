NASA astronaut, UCSD grad safely returns from 205 days in space

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – NASA astronaut and UC San Diego graduate Jessica Meir returned to Earth from the International Space Station Thursday evening after 205 days in space.

Meir, along with fellow NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, with whom she served aboard the International Space Station, departed the station at 6:53 p.m. PT and safely completed a parachute-assisted landing after 10 p.m. PT in Kazakhstan.

“Home safe and sound,” NASA said in a tweet Friday morning. “Today’s landing wraps up a 205-day mission for both @Astro_Jessica and Oleg Skripochka and a 272-day mission for @AstroDrewMorgan. Welcome home!”

Meir’s spaceflight included her participation in the first three all- woman spacewalks along with fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch.

Meir tweeted a few photos Wednesday of various locations across Earth, including a view from space of San Diego, focused on UCSD.

Yesterday @Space_Station flew over almost every place I’ve ever lived, ranging from Canada to France – all within 8 hours. Mother Earth’s way of calling me home? Pictured: #TheJourney origin Caribou, Maine (1), @Scripps_Ocean #LaJolla (2), #Vancouver (3) & of course #Houston (4). pic.twitter.com/xwlU1QpQkA — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) April 15, 2020

NASA says Meir has made 3,280 orbits of Earth and traveled nearly 87 million miles.

NASA’s protocol for astronauts returning to Earth includes a post-landing medical check as doctors and other NASA teams help the astronauts re-acclimate to Earth’s gravity and get used to things like walking again. In the weeks after the landing, their health continues to be monitored.

But with a deadly virus now on the loose, NASA says the post-landing procedures will be more extensive.

“NASA will closely adhere to the CDC’s recommendations on infection control for the coronavirus as Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir return to Earth and begin their post-flight medical testing and re-adaptation period,” Courtney Beasley, a spokesperson at NASA’s Johnson Space Center previously said.

“This includes cleaning of surfaces, social distancing, emphasizing hand hygiene, encouraging NASA team members who are sick to stay home and limiting contact with the crew members.”

In a press conference last week, Meir and Morgan said they had been keeping up with how the virus was unfolding on Earth — but watching from so far away, little seemed different on our planet.

“We can watch news up here, and we’ve been talking to friends and families to try to paint a picture,” Morgan said. “But from up here, it’s hard to understand what has transpired and how life will be different when we return.”

Morgan, was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2013 and also serves as an emergency physician with the US Army.

“As an emergency physician, I know what it’s like to be in a hospital or on the front lines of a field hospital,” he said. “I’m very proud to be part of that profession, but at the same time, I feel guilt that I am as separated from it as I could be right now.”