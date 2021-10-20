Names released of man, woman killed crossing I-805 after crash

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday identified the two people who died when they left their vehicle after a collision and tried to run across a freeway in National City.

Michelle Ibarra, 26, and River Altamirano, 28, died of blunt force injuries after being hit by two different vehicles when they ran across Interstate 805 south of Plaza Boulevard at around 8:25 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Salvador Castro of the California Highway Patrol said Ibarra and Altamirano were inside a Toyota XA that collided with a Honda Civic on the northbound side of the freeway. They exited the car, jumped over the center median wall and for unknown reasons attempted to run across the southbound freeway lanes, Castro said.

Ibarra was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado, while a Mazda sedan struck Altamirano.

